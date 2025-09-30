First Hawaiian, Inc. $FHB Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,009 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,343,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,489,000 after buying an additional 17,419 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 530,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 20,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $27.06.

First Hawaiian Stock Down 1.0%

FHB opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.89.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 21.45%.The business had revenue of $217.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.61%.

First Hawaiian Profile

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.