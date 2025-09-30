FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCFS. Capital One Financial set a $160.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FirstCash to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstCash

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $807,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,237.76. This represents a 27.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Rick L. Wessel sold 69,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $9,559,133.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 932,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,205,353.42. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,493,610. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 36,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth about $765,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 685.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 33,070 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Price Performance

FCFS opened at $154.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.21. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $100.24 and a 52 week high of $158.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.70.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $830.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

