Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 573.68 ($7.71) and traded as low as GBX 560 ($7.52). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 560 ($7.52), with a volume of 10,236 shares.
Fuller, Smith & Turner Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £302.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,187.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 572.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 573.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider James Fuller Bt purchased 21,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 59 per share, with a total value of £12,974.10. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
About Fuller, Smith & Turner
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is the premium pubs and hotels business that is famous for beautiful and inviting pubs with delicious fresh food, a vibrant and interesting range of drinks, and engaging service from passionate people. Our purpose in life is to create experiences that nourish the soul. Fuller’s has 200 managed businesses, with 1,024 boutique bedrooms, and 177 Tenanted Inns.
