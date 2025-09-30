GAMMA Investing LLC Has $142,000 Stock Position in BP p.l.c. $BP

GAMMA Investing LLC trimmed its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 119.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 33,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 18,057 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 465,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after buying an additional 19,279 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in BP by 5.9% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 139,036 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in BP by 17.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 21,536 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in BP by 20.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of BP from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.05.

BP Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average is $31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a PE ratio of 165.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.61.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. BP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $46.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.4942 per share. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 942.86%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

