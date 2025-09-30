GAMMA Investing LLC Has $164,000 Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

GAMMA Investing LLC lowered its position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 69.2% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

CRDO opened at $146.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.93 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.87. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $176.70.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 20.85%.The firm had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Credo Technology Group’s revenue was up 273.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 18,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,956,605.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 369,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,584,981.03. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $521,314.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 576,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,253,283.90. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 743,915 shares of company stock worth $91,779,645. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

