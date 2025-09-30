GAMMA Investing LLC Has $174,000 Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited $HELE

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 774.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 780,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,772,000 after acquiring an additional 23,601 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 756,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,451,000 after acquiring an additional 50,516 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,268 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at $19,845,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 1,985.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 332,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 316,755 shares during the period.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HELE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Helen of Troy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

Helen of Troy Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.70. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average is $29.55.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.50). Helen of Troy had a positive return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 17.89%.The company had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Brian Grass acquired 10,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 135,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,460.04. This represents a 7.94% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tracy Scheuerman acquired 10,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,115.33. This represents a 43.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,435 shares of company stock worth $425,948 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.