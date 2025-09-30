GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 195 Shares of National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,153,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $170,515,000 after buying an additional 491,890 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 951,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,315,000 after buying an additional 460,100 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 715,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,672,000 after buying an additional 355,800 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,892,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,809,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NFG opened at $92.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.34. National Fuel Gas Company has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $94.13.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $531.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.12 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.15%.National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-6.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 80.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

See Also

