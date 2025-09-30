GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEHC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.89.

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $73.09 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.65 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day moving average of $72.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%.The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

