Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,665 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 145.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1,007.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 62.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 932.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 202.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 10,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $584,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,948.64. This trade represents a 28.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of GMED stock opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.21. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $745.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 13.58%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.