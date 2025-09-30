Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Veritone, Inc. $VERI

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,806 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Veritone were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the first quarter worth about $70,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VERI shares. Wall Street Zen raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. D Boral Capital raised Veritone to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of VERI opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $282.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 3.04. Veritone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.43.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

