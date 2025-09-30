Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Acquires 9,470 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,265 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.2% of Grant Private Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $254.43 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 8th. HSBC set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.66.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

