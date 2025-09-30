Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 681.90 ($9.16) and traded as low as GBX 678.50 ($9.11). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 712 ($9.56), with a volume of 35,903 shares traded.

Hargreaves Services Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. The stock has a market cap of £236.19 million, a PE ratio of 1,621.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 745.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 681.90.

Get Hargreaves Services alerts:

Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 45.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Hargreaves Services had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 5.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Hargreaves Services Plc will post 42.9487179 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Hargreaves Services

In other news, insider Stephen Craigen sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 760, for a total value of £22,784.80. Company insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hargreaves Services plc is a diversified group delivering services to the industrial and property sectors, supporting key industries within the UK and South East Asia. The Company’s three business segments are Services, Hargreaves Land and an investment in a German joint venture, Hargreaves Raw Materials Services GmbH (HRMS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.