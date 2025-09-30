Head to Head Comparison: GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) vs. PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN)

GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) and PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares GREE and PENN Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get GREE alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GREE N/A N/A N/A PENN Entertainment -1.12% -4.36% -0.85%

Volatility & Risk

GREE has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PENN Entertainment has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

91.7% of PENN Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of PENN Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GREE and PENN Entertainment”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GREE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PENN Entertainment $6.75 billion 0.43 -$311.50 million ($0.56) -35.20

GREE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PENN Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GREE and PENN Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GREE 0 0 0 0 0.00 PENN Entertainment 1 6 11 0 2.56

PENN Entertainment has a consensus price target of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.96%. Given PENN Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PENN Entertainment is more favorable than GREE.

Summary

PENN Entertainment beats GREE on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GREE

(Get Free Report)

GREE, Inc. operates Internet entertainment, investment, and incubation business in Japan and internationally. It develops and operates various smartphone games under the GREE, WFS, Pokelabo, and GREE Entertainment brands; and engages with anime production committees to develop original contents domestically and internationally. The company also offers REALITY, a metaverse for smartphone for individuals to turn themselves into digital avatar and stream various contents, and VTuber business that allows streamers to host live digital performances, play games, and chat services; and REALITY XR cloud, a cloud solution platform that enables corporate customers to build their own metaverse using 3DCG and XR technologies, as well as develop and publish blockchain games. In addition, it provides Marketing DX a service designed to accompany the evolution of client companies and business growth; Operation DX that manages customer relationships, quality control, and risks associated with business development; and DDM, an analytics platform to restructures disorganized internal data by incorporating real-time visualization. Further, the company offers aumo that provides travel and lifestyle information content including latest information on restaurants, shopping, and travel, as well as user reviews on various stores and other facilities; and support for creation of sales promotion pages, access analysis, and post and dissemination of store and facility information. Additionally, it provides jobda for job-related information; LIMIA, an on-;one magazines that features home and living lifestyle content; MINE, an on-line video magazine that features women's fashion, beauty and lifestyle content; and ARINE, a on-line magazine for young women. The company also offers DADAN to deliver the entertainment of manga; STUDIO DADAN to plan and produce manga content; and invests in internet and IT fields. GREE, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands. The company's portfolio also includes PENN Play, customer loyalty program, which offers a set of rewards and experiences for business channels. In addition, it owns various trademarks and service marks, including Ameristar, Argosy, Boomtown, Hollywood Casino, Hollywood Gaming, L'Auberge, PENN Play, theScore, theScore Bet, theScore esports, and M Resort. The company was formerly known as Penn National Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to PENN Entertainment, Inc. in August 2022. PENN Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for GREE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GREE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.