Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Melius Research set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apple from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.66.

Apple Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $254.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

