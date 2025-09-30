Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Stake Boosted by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,404,099.40. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $261.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.88.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $262.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.88. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.04 and a 12-month high of $279.80.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 13.84%.The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

