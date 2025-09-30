HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.80 and traded as low as $22.60. HMG/Courtland Properties shares last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 5,900 shares traded.
HMG/Courtland Properties Stock Down 3.8%
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a market cap of $23.19 million, a P/E ratio of -41.45 and a beta of 0.65.
HMG/Courtland Properties Company Profile
HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc engages in the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties. It invests in nominal equity interests in various privately-held entities including limited partnerships and in marketable securities such as equity and debt securities. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
