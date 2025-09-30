Humana Inc. $HUM Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $1,309,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Humana by 16.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,136,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,728,000 after purchasing an additional 158,528 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Humana by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Humana by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Humana from $348.00 to $344.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Humana from $269.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.50.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $255.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.44. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.87 and a 52 week high of $324.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.85 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.96 EPS. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

