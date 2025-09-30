IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total value of $1,415,710.71. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,600.46. This trade represents a 89.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 406 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.96, for a total transaction of $263,883.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,098.52. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,057 shares of company stock worth $34,293,468 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $630.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $356.14 and a one year high of $688.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $627.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $530.50. The company has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.56.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

