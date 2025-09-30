Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $514,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,770,485 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,795,968. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.13.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $222.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

