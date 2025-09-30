Inno (NASDAQ:INHD) vs. Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Inno (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) and Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Inno and Quanex Building Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inno -244.24% -84.48% -74.24% Quanex Building Products -15.45% 10.48% 4.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inno and Quanex Building Products”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inno $890,000.00 16.86 -$3.21 million N/A N/A Quanex Building Products $1.28 billion 0.50 $33.06 million ($6.22) -2.23

Quanex Building Products has higher revenue and earnings than Inno.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Inno and Quanex Building Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inno 0 0 0 0 0.00 Quanex Building Products 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Inno shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Quanex Building Products shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Quanex Building Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Inno has a beta of -1.83, meaning that its share price is 283% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quanex Building Products has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quanex Building Products beats Inno on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inno

Inno Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, mobile factories, and prefabricated homes in the United States. The company provides cold-formed steel framing and a mobile factory for off-site equipment rental, sales, service, and support. It serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects. Inno Holdings Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Brookshire, Texas.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. It offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry. In addition, the company provides various non-fenestration components and products, including solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. It sells its products to OEMs in the building products industry through sales representatives, direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales agents. Quanex Building Products Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Houston, Texas.

