Innoviva, Inc. $INVA Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 180,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 171,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 30,792 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $940,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 243,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.64. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $22.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.21.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $100.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

