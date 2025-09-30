Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,430,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,245,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intel by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,829,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $677,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901,457 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,758,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $426,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Intel by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,705,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $508,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523,590 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $30.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.19.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $36.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

