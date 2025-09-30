Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $100.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 715.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.49. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 2,242.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $6,190,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $6,535,768.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,250 shares of company stock valued at $13,272,904. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

