iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $USHY Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USHY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 152.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% during the first quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4,486.7% in the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

USHY stock opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $37.72.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

