iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3,754.5% during the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,213,000 after acquiring an additional 143,910 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 151,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.99.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

