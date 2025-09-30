iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV Stake Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 137.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,126,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,854,000 after buying an additional 218,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,831,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,357,000 after buying an additional 82,835 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 108.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,534,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,465,000 after purchasing an additional 798,167 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,518,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,118,000 after purchasing an additional 242,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,588,000 after purchasing an additional 305,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

SHV stock opened at $110.48 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.91 and a 1-year high of $110.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3876 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.