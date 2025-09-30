iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF $IYG Position Cut by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $90.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $65.98 and a 52-week high of $91.25.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

