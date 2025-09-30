Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY Stock Position Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $38,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 147.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 75.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total transaction of $966,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 139,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,296,249.20. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. DA Davidson set a $204.00 price target on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.33.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $151.17 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.30 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.35.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.25. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The business had revenue of $615.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Stories

