James Latham (LON:LTHM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,095.28 ($14.71) and traded as low as GBX 1,030 ($13.83). James Latham shares last traded at GBX 1,031.55 ($13.86), with a volume of 6,684 shares.

James Latham Stock Down 0.1%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,105.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,095.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £212.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1,172.41 and a beta of 0.83.

James Latham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, washroom collection, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and timber cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for James Latham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Latham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.