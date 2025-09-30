Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.30 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 21.33 ($0.29). Jarvis Securities shares last traded at GBX 22.90 ($0.31), with a volume of 17,598 shares trading hands.

Jarvis Securities Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 78.15 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.24 million, a PE ratio of 267.66 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Jarvis Securities alerts:

Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 27th. The company reported GBX 4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jarvis Securities had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.05%. Research analysts expect that Jarvis Securities plc will post 9.9173554 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jarvis Securities

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; ISA investment wrappers and savings schemes; and nominee, certificated, and SIPP accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jarvis Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jarvis Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.