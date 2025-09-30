Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 773 Public Storage $PSA

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Novem Group bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 77.0% during the second quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.3% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% during the second quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 29,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Public Storage Stock Performance
PSA opened at $288.25 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.60 and a 1-year high of $369.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
Public Storage Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 130.86%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on PSA. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Public Storage from $309.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Public Storage
About Public Storage
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Public Storage
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Tesla Earnings Loom: Bulls Eye $600, Bears Warn of $300
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Cathie Wood Buys Alibaba and Baidu: Momentum or More Value Ahead?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- This ETF Weeds Out Small-Cap Underperformers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.