Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 773 Public Storage $PSA

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Novem Group bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 77.0% during the second quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.3% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% during the second quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 29,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA opened at $288.25 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.60 and a 1-year high of $369.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 38.13%.The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 130.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PSA. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Public Storage from $309.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Public Storage

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.