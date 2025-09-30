Kathmere Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

