Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $257,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 86,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,864,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.96.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of FI stock opened at $130.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.25 and its 200-day moving average is $167.48. The stock has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.08 and a 52-week high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

