Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $263,000 Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. $HMC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,198,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,646,000 after purchasing an additional 96,230 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,110,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 529,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 29,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 435,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HMC. Macquarie cut Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

NYSE HMC opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $34.89.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $36.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.04 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

