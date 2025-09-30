Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. $CX

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,703 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CX. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Cemex by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cemex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cemex by 1,188.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cemex by 3.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 77,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Cemex by 111,708.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 64,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 64,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Cemex Price Performance

Shares of Cemex stock opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $9.61.

Cemex Dividend Announcement

Cemex ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Cemex had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0224 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Cemex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cemex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.10 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cemex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cemex from $8.60 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cemex in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Cemex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.02.

Cemex Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

