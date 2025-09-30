Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. $BBCP

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 32.3% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 166.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 3.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 321,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.75 million, a PE ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.13. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $9.68.

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.76 million. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.65%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Concrete Pumping has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concrete Pumping declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Concrete Pumping to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Concrete Pumping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Concrete Pumping Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

