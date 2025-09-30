Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Wabtec $WAB

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wabtec by 70.4% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 30.2% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 22.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 9.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Wabtec in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Wabtec from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wabtec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.88.

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $340,954.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,931 shares in the company, valued at $25,586,965.53. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 5,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,586 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $197.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.01 and a 200 day moving average of $193.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. Wabtec has a twelve month low of $151.81 and a twelve month high of $216.10.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 10.92%.Wabtec’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

