Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in CureVac N.V. $CVAC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVAC. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in CureVac in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in CureVac by 25.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in CureVac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CureVac by 14.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in CureVac in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CureVac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of CureVac in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of CureVac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of CureVac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of CureVac to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

CureVac Price Performance

Shares of CVAC opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.53. CureVac N.V. has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 million. CureVac had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 29.57%. As a group, analysts predict that CureVac N.V. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CureVac

(Free Report)

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.