Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in CureVac N.V. $CVAC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVAC. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in CureVac in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in CureVac by 25.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in CureVac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CureVac by 14.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in CureVac in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of CureVac in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of CureVac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of CureVac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of CureVac to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.
CureVac Price Performance
Shares of CVAC opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.53. CureVac N.V. has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53.
CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 million. CureVac had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 29.57%. As a group, analysts predict that CureVac N.V. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CureVac
CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.
