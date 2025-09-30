Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 839 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $359,113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ventas by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,347,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,224,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,941,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,740,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,551 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 289.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 40.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,649,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Up 0.2%

VTR stock opened at $69.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average of $66.31. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.68 and a fifty-two week high of $71.36.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.61%.Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 446.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on VTR. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 168,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $11,001,264.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,004,271.04. This represents a 49.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 14,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $967,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,157,592. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,194 shares of company stock valued at $18,307,501 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

