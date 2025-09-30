Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes Position in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,275 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.5% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.7% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.7% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:HDB opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $174.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.21.

HDFC Bank Announces Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.0854 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 101.0%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Report on HDB

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.