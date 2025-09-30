Kendall Capital Management Has $14.90 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Kendall Capital Management cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 3.9% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Challenger Wealth Management raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.48.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $327.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 83.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.46 and a 200-day moving average of $254.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

