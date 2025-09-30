Kennedy Investment Group Raises Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Kennedy Investment Group increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.3% of Kennedy Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 273.0% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 105,800.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $920.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $812.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $826.05.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ META opened at $743.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $752.34 and its 200 day moving average is $672.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 7.60%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.20, for a total transaction of $399,214.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,345,989.20. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total value of $352,223.55. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,837.64. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,507 shares of company stock valued at $165,874,850 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

