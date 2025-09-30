Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,254 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 8.3% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $41,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 175.3% in the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 64,038 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 27.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 34.8% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 5.6% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 24.3% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $327.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $374.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.