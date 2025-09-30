LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.47 and traded as low as $15.40. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 63,050 shares trading hands.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 0.2%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund

In other news, Director Peter Daniel Charles Mason bought 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $40,222.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,222.20. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $944,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 53.1% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 56,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 5.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 16.4% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 43,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.