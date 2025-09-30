Loews Corporation $L Position Trimmed by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 10,114.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 672,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,776,000 after buying an additional 665,558 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,166,000. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Loews by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 556,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,134,000 after buying an additional 172,004 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Loews by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,249,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,709,000 after buying an additional 151,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after buying an additional 146,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $99.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.82. Loews Corporation has a 52 week low of $75.16 and a 52 week high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

