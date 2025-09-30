LS Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Randolph Co Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 171,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,642,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Owen LaRue LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 38,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 54,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,861,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 301,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,280,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $298.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $315.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $318.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $867.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

