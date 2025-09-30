Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.65.

LUCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Lucid Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Lucid Diagnostics

Shares of NASDAQ LUCD opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Lucid Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, Director Dennis Matheis acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 665,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,751.86. The trade was a 17.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Diagnostics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUCD. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $2,813,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 420.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 1,274,194 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $629,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

