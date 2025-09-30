Matrix Trust Co Acquires 351 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,365 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,858 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 19,894 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $12,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,723,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,055,350. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,148,818 shares of company stock worth $720,112,070. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.21.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $181.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

