MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $57.85 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,373 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 39,356 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.6% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $57,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of META opened at $743.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $752.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $672.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,343,464.11. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total transaction of $11,939,605.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,507 shares of company stock valued at $165,874,850 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on META shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $610.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $812.00 to $897.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $826.05.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

