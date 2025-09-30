MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Optimize Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.7% in the first quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 1.3%

MELI opened at $2,501.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,394.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,340.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $126.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,646.00 and a one year high of $2,645.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%.The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,828.33.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

